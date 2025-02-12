Watch Live: Hearing on the Democrats’ Censorship-Industrial Complex

The House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the “censorship-industrial complex” on Wednesday, February 12.

The hearing will examine the collusion between Democrats and the Biden administration with Big Tech to censor Americans critical of their policies for the past four years.

Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger, independent journalists who were given the Twitter Files by Elon Musk after he bought the platform and exposed the censorship its former owners had carried out on behalf of Democrats, will testify.