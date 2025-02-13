Sen. Mitch McConnell, 83, is “not equipped mentally” to be in office, President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday, underscoring how the senator “let the Republican Party go to hell.”

McConnell voted with Democrat colleagues on Thursday against RFK’s nomination as the Health and Human Services secretary.

He also voted on Wednesday against confirming Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence and previously voted against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s confirmation in January.

“He’s not voting against Bobby,” Trump said of McConnell’s vote against RFK. “He’s voting against me.”

“If I didn’t come along, the Republican Party wouldn’t even exist right now,” Trump said of McConnell. “He’s not equipped mentally. He wasn’t equipped ten years ago mentally, in my opinion. He let the Republican Party go to hell.”

McConnell, the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, is the longest-serving Senate party leader in American history. He stepped down in January.

“He had an ability to raise money because of his position as leader, which anybody could do,” Trump told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

“You could do it even,” Trump told Collins, “and that is [to]say a lot.”

Under McConnell’s Senate leadership, the national debt rose more than $35 trillion, illegal immigration surged, and real wages for American workers did not grow. Obamacare was enacted in 2010. Congress bailed out big banks in 2008, and social media companies silenced individuals without repercussions. McConnell also has ties to the Chinese government.

McConnell has had health issues for years. He fell down the stairs in February outside the Senate chamber, where reporters watched the octogenarian regain his footing, placing him in a wheelchair.

McConnell also fell in December 2023, continuing a pattern that raised alarms, leaving him with a hurt wrist, bruised hand, and bandages on his finger and face. McConnell was also treated for a concussion. That injury occurred upon falling at a hotel in Washington, DC. It was one of his many health issues in 2023. The falls were not the most concerning incidents. McConnell twice froze up while speaking to reporters. The moments raised questions as to McConnell’s ability to remain Republican leader.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.