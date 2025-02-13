President Donald Trump hushed CNN’s Kaitlan Collins when announcing his proposed tariff increases, charging that she spoke out of turn.

“President, you won the White House, in part, because of high inflation. If your tariffs make prices go up-” she said as Trump immediately interjected.

“Excuse me, we haven’t asked you to speak yet,” the president shot back.

As the president unveiled the signed tariff plan before reporters, he then asked questions and skipped over Kaitlan Collins.

The president had been planning to impose reciprocal tariffs on imports into the United States as a means to compete with other countries that impose similar tariffs on the U.S. Trump has advanced the policies as all for fairness in global trade practices.

“I’ve decided for purposes of fairness that I will charge a reciprocal tariff,” Trump declared during the proclamation signing. “It’s fair to all. No other country can complain.”

The president said the tariffs will be in line with what other countries charge the United States.

“No more or no less… They charge us a tax or tariff, and we charge the exact same tax or tariff… nobody knows what that number is… you go to an individual country and see what they are charging us,” he said.

In another segment of the conference, Trump sparred with Collins over him saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin may want peace with Ukraine.

“Do you trust President Putin?” Collins asked. The president replied:

I believe that, uh yeah, I believe that he would like to see something happen. I trust him on the subject. I think he’d like to see something happen. I think it could have happened a long time ago. I think Biden… number one it shouldn’t have started, but it did. And now all those cities are knocked down like demolition sites.

“All those beautiful golden towers are knocked down. There’s nothing going to replace them. But much more importantly, you lost millions of people. A lot of soldiers, but you lost millions of people. When they knocked down those cities, and they’re all laying down on the side, they’re laying down in ashes, and all crumbled up concrete, they literally look like a world-class demolition site,” Trump continued.