Watch Live: Hearing on USAID Spending as DOGE Investigates Waste

The House Foreign Affairs Committee holds a hearing examining the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Thursday, February 13.

USAID has come under scrutiny as Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency has reviewed the grants and programs the agency has paid for over the years.

Former USAID Administrator Andrew Natsios will testify before the committee, as well as former Rep. Ted Yoho and the Heritage Foundation’s Max Primorac.