The Associated Press (AP) is pushing “lies” to the America people, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt quipped Wednesday about the news outlet’s refusal to recognize the “Gulf of America” as its official name.

President Donald Trump designated the name change in January, and Google Maps and Apple Maps updated their maps to reflect the new Gulf of Mexico designation, but the AP remains stubborn.

In return, the White House blocked the Associated Press on Tuesday from two events, causing the publication and media elites to publicly grieve.

“The president evidently wants journalists to obey his guidance; repeat his words; follow his rules. Outlets that don’t fall in line might lose access,” complained CNN’s Brian Stelter, who falsely claimed Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation.

The AP’s decision is contrary to its past updates to its style guide. In 2020, for instance, it updated its style guide of “black” people to “Black” people.

When CNN’s Kaitlan Collins raised the standoff during Wednesday’s press briefing, Leavitt slammed the AP.

“Nobody has the right to go into the Oval Office and ask the president of the United States questions,” she said.

“If we feel that there are lies being pushed by outlets in this room, we are going to hold those lies accountable,” she explained:

And it is a fact that the body of water off the coast of Louisiana is called the Gulf of America, and I’m not sure why news outlets don’t want to call it that, but that is what it is. The Secretary of Interior has made that the official designation in the geographical identification name server and Apple has recognized that Google has recognized that pretty much every other outlet in this room has recognized that body of water as the Gulf of America, and it’s very important to this administration that we get that right, not just for people here at home but also for the rest of the world.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.