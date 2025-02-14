DOGE Announces Cancellation of 58 More Contracts, Saving $150 Million

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on Wednesday provided another update on taxpayer savings, announcing the cancellation of 58 more contracts, saving U.S. taxpayers more than $150 million.

“Today’s contract update,” DOGE wrote on Wednesday, announcing “58 cancellations with savings of >$150M in categories including Media, DEI, and Consulting.”

“This includes $405K at DHS for ‘resilience, energy, and sustainability management program support services’ and ~4M at DoT for ‘DEIA program and project management support services,'” DOGE continued.

That same day, DOGE lauded both the EPA as well as the Department of Education for nixing wasteful spending.

“EPA will not be renewing our membership with Politico and Politico E&E, saving the American taxpayers $458,919 per year,” EPA administrator Lee Zeldin said.

“Awesome job by @epaleezeldin @EPA,” DOGE wrote. “EPA also cancelled 3 DEI contracts, saving American taxpayers $45M.”

“Instead of improving outcomes for students, here’s where taxpayer dollars were going,” the U.S. Department of Education announced, highlighting $4.6 million wasted on a “contract to coordinate zoom and in-person meetings,” a $3 million contract to “write a report that showed that prior reports were not utilized by schools,” and a $1.4 million contract to “physically observe mailing and clerical operations.”

“Good start by @usedgov,” DOGE wrote. “Verified that these have all been cancelled.”

Some of the biggest wins in terms of saving have been the termination of wasteful contracts, including $1 billion worth of federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) contracts across several government agencies — 15 within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) alone.

This coincides with a recent Rasmussen Reports survey, showing that most, 55 percent of likely voters, approve of Elon Musk running DOGE.