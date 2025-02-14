BRUSSELS, Belgium — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News on Thursday that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is “already” looking at the Pentagon for wasteful spending.

“We’re already in the process,” he said when asked when DOGE would start looking at the Pentagon. “It’s ongoing.”

He said he is hoping to welcome the head of DOGE, Elon Musk, over to the building “at some point just to have a personal conversation and look at what they’ve already uncovered in other places in government.”

Musk has already sent shockwaves throughout the United States federal government, after identifying numerous cases of wasteful government spending in other departments, particularly at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

However, his efforts to conserve U.S. taxpayer money and reduce the national deficit have also gained plaudits from the American public — both from Trump supporters and non-supporters alike.

Hegseth — who has already made cutting wasteful spending at the Pentagon one of his top goals — said he did not think there would be the same kind of waste found at the Pentagon as at USAID, but said “there’s plenty of places” to reduce spending.

He referenced a Truth Social media post by President Donald Trump on Thursday morning that said: “DOGE: Looks like Radical Left Reuters was paid $9,000,000 by the Department of Defense to study “large scale social deception.” GIVE BACK THE MONEY, NOW!”

“I mean — why are we spending DO to so -called media outlets? Stuff like that we need to find, and we need to stop it. DOD is unique for its size, the amount of money it spends, which means by nature, there are gonna be efficiencies, redundancies, staffing numbers at headquarters levels that need to be addressed,” he said.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday morning that DOGE members are expected to visit the Pentagon as early as that day, and that the department has received a private list of DOGE officials assigned to it.

It also reported that a woman’s bathroom at the Pentagon had an unofficial piece of paper taped on the wall featuring the photos of 15 known DOGE officials’ photos on it, with the words “Meet the DOGE Team.”

