Nissan Could Move Production Out of Mexico over Trump Tariffs

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said President Donald Trump’s tariffs against Mexico could move automobile production out of the country.

“From Mexico to the U.S., we are exporting a significant number of cars this fiscal year […] 320,000 units are exported from Mexico to the U.S., and if the high tariffs are imposed, we need to be ready for this, and maybe we can transfer the production of these models elsewhere if this were the decision, we will think how we can make it a reality while monitoring the situation,” Uchida said, according to Reuters.

The suggested move could be devastating to Mexico, as Nissan produced roughly 670,000 vehicles in the country in 2024. Nissan exports 450,000 of those vehicles, making it the second-largest producer in Mexico behind General Motors.

“We are exporting a large volume to U.S., so if there’s a high tariff, this would have huge implications on our business, so we need to monitor this carefully,” Uchida continued.

Trump has put 25 percent tariffs on Mexico on hold pending talks with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum as Trump has said that the proposed tariffs against Mexico would be used to increase border security.

“It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States. These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after he decided to put the tariffs on hold.

Further talks between America’s and its neighbor to the south would be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“By making trade more reciprocal and balanced, we can reduce the trade deficit; grow the United States economy; and improve our trade relationships with trading partners to the benefit of American workers, manufacturers, farmers, ranchers, entrepreneurs, and businesses,” Trump wrote in a memo about his defense of reciprocal tariffs.

