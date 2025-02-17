The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is looking for help identifying government waste, setting up more than two dozen affiliates to help organize the mass effort to audit the federal government after years of unchecked waste, fraud, and abuse.

“DOGE is looking for help from the general public! Please DM insight for reducing waste, fraud, and abuse, along with any helpful insights or awesome ideas, to the relevant DOGE affiliates (found on the Affiliates tab). For example, @DOGE_USDA, @DOGE_SSA, etc.,” it announced, adding that it plans to add more affiliates as time goes on.

WATCH — White House Press Secretary Brings the Receipts of Waste Cut by DOGE:

Indeed, a brief look at DOGE’s affiliates tab shows more than two dozen DOGE accounts, designated for various departments across the government. There is a DOGE for the Department of State, U.S. Interior, Department of Housing and Urban Development, National Parks, Department of Education, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Department of Transportation, FEMA, IRS, Treasury, and many others.

The full list of affiliates can be found here.

The announcement comes on the heels of DOGE highlighting waste in relation to the Treasury.

“A post on…paper checks!” it begins, noting the Treasury processed 116 million paper checks in FY 2024.

“In FY2023, $25 billion in tax refunds were delayed or lost due to returned or expired checks,” DOGE wrote. “Treasury maintains a physical lockbox network to collect checks for tax (IRS), passport (State Department), etc. It costs approximately $2.40 per check to maintain this lockbox network.”

“Deleting paper checks would save at least $750 million per year,” it noted.

DOGE also provided a list of massive wins for American taxpayers over the weekend, listing some of the shocking ways American taxpayer dollars were posed to be used. This included $10 million for “Mozambique voluntary medical male circumcision,” $14 million for “improving public procurement” in Serbia, $29 million to “strengthening political landscape in Bangladesh,” $14 million for “social cohesion” in Mali, $47 million for “improving learning outcomes in Asia,” and $19 million for “biodiversity conversation” in Nepal.

These plans, according to DOGE, have since been canceled.