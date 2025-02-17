Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has claimed that the “outgoing Biden IRS” targeted his family with a “rushed” tax audit.

Without sharing specific dates, Hegseth posted a set of documents on the social media platform X alleging that he owed the IRS over $33,000 in taxes that needed to be paid immediately or else incur further penalties.

“Of course the outgoing Biden IRS rushed an ‘audit’ of the incoming SecDef. Total sham,” Hegseth wrote. “The party of ‘norms’ and ‘decency’ strikes again. We will never back down.”

According to the Hill, the IRS has “not publicly commented on the audit, and Hegseth has not denied its accuracy.”

“It’s not clear whether the IRS initiated the audit due to concerns regarding the couple’s tax filings or if it was part of a routine review,” noted the outlet.

White House adviser Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), publicly commented on Hegseth’s revelation, “They love the low blows.”

