The White House said it indefinitely barred the Associated Press from attending White House events because it weaponizes language through style guide decisions.

The Associated Press (AP), which refuses to recognize the “Gulf of America” as the official name given by President Donald Trump, maintains far-left word choices that push false framing of political debate.

The AP’s style guide dictates words and phrases such as “gender-affirming care” and capitalizes black — but not white — when used for a person’s race. It also opposes the use of “illegal immigrant.”

“This isn’t just about the Gulf of America,” White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich told Axios on Monday. “This is about AP weaponizing language through their stylebook to push a partisan worldview in contrast with the traditional and deeply held beliefs of many Americans and many people around the world.”

The Associated Press, threatening to sue, claims the White House is abridging their First Amendment rights by cutting off their access. The establishment media are weighing whether or not to boycott White House events to support the AP, but also fretting that doing so would allow “Breitbart … to take their places,” CNN reported Friday.

“While their (AP’s) right to irresponsible and dishonest reporting is protected by the First Amendment, it does not ensure their privilege of unfettered access to limited spaces, like the Oval Office and Air Force One,” Budowich explained last week:

Going forward, that space will now be opened up to the many thousands of reporters who have been barred from covering these intimate areas of the administration. Associate Press journalists and photographers will retain their credentials to the White House complex.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.