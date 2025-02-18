The Treasury Department sent $4.7 trillion dollars of payments without an identification code that links a Treasury payment to a budget line item, DOGE announced Monday, making the payments “almost impossible” to trace.
DOGE said the identification payment code, called TAS for Treasury Access Symbol, is now required — as of Saturday — to increase the “insight into where money is actually going.”
“Thanks to @USTreasury for the great work,” DOGE posted on X:
Fox News reported on the importance of the TAS payment code:
According to the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, which is under the Treasury, TAS codes are used to describe any one of the account identification codes assigned by the Treasury and is also referred to as the “account.”
All financial transactions made by the federal government are classified by TAS when reporting to the Treasury and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).
The discovery was announced on the same day DOGE appeared to have populated the DOGE.gov Savings page, which, as of Monday evening, said the total estimated savings since the establishment of the department total about $55 billion.
“Major improvement in Treasury payment integrity going live!” Elon Musk posted on X. “This was a combined effort of @DOGE, @USTreasury and @FederalReserve. Nice work by all.”
The absence of the code was discovered during a DOGE audit of the Treasury Department to find and cut waste, fraud, and abuse.
Democrats oppose the audit on the grounds that DOGE, a department within the federal government, should not have access to taxpayers’ sensitive data. Attorneys general from 14 states sued to block DOGE from accessing the data, alleging executive overreach.
“This is not some roving band … This is methodical and it is going to yield big savings,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a Bloomberg TV interview last week about DOGE’s audit.
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
