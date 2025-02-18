House Oversight Subcommittee on Military and Foreign Affairs Chairman William Timmons (R-SC) will host the subcommittee’s first hearing next Tuesday morning on how to restore an America First foreign policy, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

The hearing’s topic will be “Emerging Global Threats: Putting America’s National Security First,” and will examine how the Trump Administration is “rebuilding the American military and foreign policy establishment to restore American security, safety, and prosperity at home and abroad,” according to his office.

Timmons said in a statement:

For four years we watched as the Biden Administration fumbled foreign diplomacy and instituted policy after policy which eroded America’s leadership on the world stage. It is imperative for the safety of Americans at home and abroad that the United States achieves peace through strength and re-centers our foreign policy on the advancement of U.S. interests. Under the leadership of President Trump, we are already witnessing the resurgence of America’s leadership globally. This hearing is a great opportunity to learn from experts what the U.S. can do to fully restore American supremacy to combat threats from the CCP and return trust to the American people that our foreign policy will keep them safe.

The hearing is expected to discuss the Trump administration’s ongoing peace negotiations on the Ukraine War, as well as other pressing foreign policy issues such as the Israel-Hamas War.

Testifying will be Dr. Meaghan Mobbs, director at the Center for the American Safety and Security with the Independent Women’s Forum; Mr. Brent Sadler, Senior Research Fellow, Naval Warfare and Advanced Technology; The Heritage Foundation; and Dr. Jacob Olidort, Senior Policy Advisory, Center for American Security, America First Policy Institute.

Timmons is a captain in the Air National Guard.

