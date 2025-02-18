President Donald Trump signed three executive actions on Tuesday, including a memo that imposes “radical transparency requirements on government departments and agencies.”

Trump and White House staff secretary Will Scharf announced the orders to reporters at Mar-a-Lago shortly after the president signed them.

Scharf said the lone memorandum in the bunch imposes “radical transparency requirements on government departments and agencies in keeping with President Trump and the administration’s broader commitment to governmental transparency.”

It mandates that federal departments and agencies publicly report details of “waste, fraud, and abuse” as uncovered in the respective agencies.

One of the two executive orders Trump signed grants oversight controls of independent agencies to the Office of Management and Budget.

“This executive order would establish important oversight functions in the Office of Management and Budget and its subsidiary office, OIRA [The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs], supervising independent agencies and many of their actions,” Schard detailed.

It further “reestablishes the long-standing norm that only the president or the Attorney General can speak for the United States when stating an opinion as to what the law is,” he added.

The other order aims to find ways to make fertilization treatments, including in vitro fertilization, more affordable, Scharf noted:

These are treatments that have become unaffordable for many Americans or have been unaffordable for many Americans, and the executive order is a directive to the Domestic Policy Council to examine ways to make IVF and other fertility treatments more affordable for more Americans.

Trump said that each of his executive actions on Tuesday “are all very important in their own way” before talking about the in vitro and fertilization order, specifically.

“Fertilization, I’ve been saying that we’re going to do what we have to do, and I think the women, and families, husbands, are very appreciative of it,” he said.