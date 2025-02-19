DOJ Prosecutor Resigns Rather than Stop $20 Billion to Left-wing Climate Groups

A senior prosecutor at the Department of Justice quit rather than force a major bank to stop disbursing $20 billion in “climate change” funding to an array of left-wing groups flagged by new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Zeldin discovered that the outgoing Biden administration had rushed $20 billion to the left-wing groups, via Citibank, last year before leaving office.

Zeldin promised to recover the funds. But Denise Cheung, criminal division chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, DC, refused to order Citibank to stop disbursing the funds, saying that they had been legally allocated under President Joe Biden’s so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” (which expanded government spending on climate).

When Cheung was ordered to send a letter to Citibank telling it to withhold the funds, she resigned. Politico reported:

Denise Cheung, the head of the criminal division in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, said in a letter that Trump administration officials, seeking to prevent the money from being spent, had pressured her to launch a criminal investigation without sufficient evidence. The Biden-era Environmental Protection Agency placed the money at Citibank last year to fund efforts by nonprofit green groups to reduce climate pollution [sic]. … A Justice Department spokesperson said in a statement that Cheung’s refusal was an act of defiance that shouldn’t be celebrated. “Refusing a basic request to pause an investigation so officials can examine the potential waste of government funds is not an act of heroism — just a failure to follow chain of command,” the statement said.

The phrase “climate pollution,” used by Politico above, is misleading because the main greenhouse gas, carbon dioxide, is not a pollutant. The word “pollution” is used to confuse the public into associating carbon dioxide with toxic pollutants that pose an urgent threat to public health, and therefore backing dramatic “climate change” policies.

The media have championed the cause of prosecutors who are resigning rather than implementing President Donald Trump’s policies. On Tuesday, Trump dismissed all U.S. Attorneys from the previous administration — a step familiar in many new administrations. U.S. Attorneys, however qualified, are political appointees confirmed by the Senate.

