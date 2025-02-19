The family of a man killed in the plane crash at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, last month after it collided with a U.S. military Black Hawk helicopter has filed suit against the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the U.S. Army.

“The claims were filed Tuesday on behalf of the widow and children of Casey Crafton, 40, of Salem, Connecticut. Crafton, who left behind his wife Rachel and three young sons, was a passenger on the American Airlines flight. He was returning from Wichita, Kansas, after a business trip,” reported WGN9 on Wednesday.

Robert A. Clifford, attorney for the family, said they are “all so traumatized” by the tragedy that killed 67 people on January 29, arguing that it was entirely preventable.

“The $250 million claims are directed against multiple governmental agencies that may be responsible,” read the press release issued by Clifford Law Offices on Tuesday.

“The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has reported that staffing in the tower of air traffic controllers (ATC) was ‘not normal’ at the time of the nighttime collision and that there were communication lapses between the ATC and the aircraft. The helicopter in the collision was operated by the Army and was manufactured by Sikorsky Aircraft,” it added.

Clifford told reporters that his law firm will refrain from filing lawsuits against American Airlines and Sikorsky until the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) releases its full report on the crash at the end of the month. The current claims were filed under the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA), which e”nables people to file claims for damage or injury caused by a federal employee,” per WGA9.

“Who caused the needless loss of their loved ones? … It could be the Army, it could be FAA, it could be the airline. It could be a combination of those things,” said Clifford.

