Trump Wants Congress to Pass Agenda in ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’

President Donald Trump has called for Congress to produce “One Big Beautiful Bill” and pass his legislative agenda.

Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday to push the House and Senate to bundle “all of our priorities” into a single piece of legislation.

The bill would be passed through the reconciliation process, which allows the Senate to bypass the critical 60-vote threshold for a simple majority vote instead.

The House has shown an inclination toward a single full agenda-encompassing bill, while Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham introduced a budget resolution on border security and energy. This legislation notably omits tax priorities, meaning those would need to be passed separately.

Trump wrote:

The House and Senate are doing a SPECTACULAR job of working together as one unified, and unbeatable, TEAM, however, unlike the Lindsey Graham version of the very important Legislation currently being discussed, the House Resolution implements my FULL America First Agenda, EVERYTHING, not just parts of it!

He then advocated for a single bill that included the full MAGA agenda.

“We need both Chambers to pass the House Budget to ‘kickstart’ the Reconciliation process, and move all of our priorities to the concept of, ‘ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL,'” he said. “It will, without question, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Bradley Jaye noted a single bill solution could potentially be an easier road for the House rather than passing two bills, considering its slim majority:

House Republican leaders, facing slim margins, have advocated for a single bill, presumably a lighter lift than passing twice the legislation. Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO), chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee overseeing tax policy, has argued that complicated and politically fraught tax policy should be combined with the lower hanging fruit of border policies, and that breaking the bill into two might jeopardize Trump’s tax agenda.

Trump told GOP lawmakers earlier this month that he was indifferent about whether one bill or two bills would be needed to enact his agenda, as Fox News reported. His statement Wednesday shows he has settled on the House’s vision.