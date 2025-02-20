‘Extremely Concerning’: EPA Uncovers $2 Billion Set Aside for Climate Group Linked to Stacey Abrams

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has uncovered $2 billion set aside for a climate group linked to Democrat Stacey Abrams –Power Forward Communities — despite the fact the organization reported just $100 in total revenue, raising eyebrows.

The organization itself was founded in October 2023 as part of a coalition led by the leftist group Rewiring America, and Abrams quickly made her involvement known.

“Thrilled to be part of @rewiringamerica and the Power Forward Communities coalition. This is how we expand access to clean energy —by prioritizing housing, equity and resilience,” Abrams wrote on October 15, 2023.

“We are building a future where everyone, regardless of income or place, can thrive,” she added.

Power Forward Communities describes itself as a “the first national program to finance home energy efficiency upgrades at scale,” claiming to help “homeowners, developers, and renters swap outdated, inefficient appliances with more efficient and modernized options, saving money for years ahead and ensuring our kids can grow up with cleaner, pollutant-free air.”

Despite reporting merely $100 in revenue in its first few months, the Biden administration — championing Green New Deal policies — awarded the group a $2 billion grant the following year, in 2024. According to the Washington Free Beacon, only eight of these Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund grants were distributed by the Biden-era EPA.

“Stacey Abrams’ Power Forward Communities received $2 BILLION to be a pass through entity for Biden EPA’s $20 billion ‘gold bar’ scheme,” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said on X. “They reported just $100 in total revenue after their founding in late 2023.”

The organization confirmed this grant in an August 2024 press release, celebrating that it was “officially awarded a $2 billion, seven-year National Clean Investment Fund (NCIF) grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).”

“With funds expected to start flowing into homes in early 2025, the grant will make possible the affordable decarbonization of homes and apartments throughout the country, with a particular focus on low-income and disadvantaged communities,” the press release reads.

“I made a commitment to members of Congress and to the American people to be a good steward of tax dollars and I’ve wasted no time in keeping my word,” Zeldin told the Washington Free Beacon.

“When we learned about the Biden Administration’s scheme to quickly park $20 billion outside the agency, we suspected that some organizations were created out of thin air just to take advantage of this,” he continued.

“As we continue to learn more about where some of this money went, it is even more apparent how far-reaching and widely accepted this waste and abuse has been,” Zeldin said, emphasizing how “extremely concerning” it is that “an organization that reported just $100 in revenue in 2023 was chosen to receive $2 billion. That’s 20 million times the organization’s reported revenue.”

The news comes on the heels of Zeldin announcing that they discovered the “gold bars off the Titanic” that the Biden administration tried to waste before President Donald Trump assumed office. On February 12, he announced the EPA found the “gold bars.”

“I made a very important commitment to them and to the American people, which I reiterated at my confirmation hearing. I would immediately get a full accounting. Fortunately, my awesome team at EPA has found the gold bars, shockingly, roughly $20 billion of your tax dollars were parked at an outside financial institution by the modern EPA,” he said.

“This team was the first of its kind in EPA history, and it was purposefully designed to obligate all of the money in a rush job with reduced oversight. Even further, this pot of $20 billion was awarded to just eight entities that were then responsible for doling out your money to NGOs and others at their discretion with far less transparency,” he explained, noting that “just under $7 billion was sent to one entity” — the Climate United Fund.

“EPA needs to reassume responsibility for all of these funds,” he said, promising that the agency would review “every penny that has gone out the door.”