Kristi Noem Rescinds Haiti’s Temporary Protected Status

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem rescinded the Biden administration’s decision to extend Haiti’s Temporary Protected Status (TPS) by 18 months.

“As part of this move, Haiti’s TPS will end on August 3, 2025, unless extended,” DHS announced in a press release on Thursday. “This is part of President Trump’s promise to rescind policies that were magnets for illegal immigration and inconsistent with the law.”

The Department of Homeland Security defined TPS as an “immigration status available to nationals of certain designated countries that allows aliens, even if they entered the country illegally, the ability to reside temporarily in the U.S.”

DHS only has the authorization to grant designate a country for TPS in the event of an armed conflict, an environmental disaster, or other extraordinary conditions.

“For decades the TPS system has been exploited and abused. For example, Haiti has been designated for TPS since 2010. The data shows each extension of the country’s TPS designation allowed more Haitian nationals, even those who entered the U.S. illegally, to qualify for legal protected status,” DHS explained.

The removal of Haiti’s protected status comes nearly one month after Kristi Noem “canceled the Democrats’ last-minute amnesty extension to 600,000 economic migrants from Venezuela,” per Breitbart News.

“The extension would have continued the Venezuelan TPS amnesty until late 2026. That schedule would have forced Trump’s deputies to extend or cancel the TPS status in the run-up to the November 2026 midterm election,” Breitbart News noted at the time.

