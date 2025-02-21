Pam Bondi Confirms Epstein Files ‘Sitting On’ Her Desk for Review

United States Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that files relating to Jeffrey Epstein’s client list were on her desk for her to review, along with documents relating to the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

During an interview on Fox News Channel’s America Reports, Bondi was asked by host John Roberts about how she had “alluded to” the Department of Justice (DOJ) possibly releasing documents relating to Epstein’s client list. The reporter noted that this was something that President Donald Trump has “talked about.”

“The DOJ may be releasing the list of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients. Will that really happen?” Roberts questioned.

“It’s sitting on my desk right now to review,” Bondi answered. “That’s been a directive by President Trump. I’m reviewing that, I’m reviewing JFK files, MLK files. That’s all in the process of being reviewed because that was done at the directive of the president – from all of these agencies.”

In January, Trump signed an executive order declassifying records relating to the assassinations of JFK, and his brother Robert F. Kennedy, as well as MLK Jr.

When asked if Bondi had “seen anything” that made her go, “Oh my gosh,” Bondi answered “not yet.”

The New York Post reported that Bondi stated that “Trump doesn’t make empty promises,” highlighting the “promises made, promises kept.”

“And that’s why we’re all there to carry out his directive about making America safe and prosperous,” Bondi added.

During an interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, Trump revealed that he would “be inclined” to release Epstein’s client list.

In January 2024, unsealed court documents relating to convicted pedophile Epstein and people who were linked to him, were released. The unsealed documents came as part of a 2015 lawsuit by Epstein accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

Former President Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew, the Duke of York were among the people named in the documents relating to the lawsuit.