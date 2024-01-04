The Duke of York was named Wednesday in unsealed U.S. court documents about people linked to the late convicted pedophile financier, Jeffrey Epstein.

The court papers include a detailed witness statement from a woman who claimed Prince Andrew groped her while fondling her breast at Epstein’s town house in New York.

As Breitbart News reported, the documents from this 2015 lawsuit also include names such as former U.S. President Bill Clinton along with a host of others.

Although much of what is contained in the New York court papers had been revealed before it will still heap fresh embarrassment for the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

He appeared most recently on Christmas Day with other members of the the Royal Family in Sandringham.

The BBC notes testimony of Johanna Sjoberg who describes meeting Prince Andrew at Epstein’s home in New York in 2001, along with Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre, who went on to make and settle a civil sex assault claim against Prince Andrew.