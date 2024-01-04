The Duke of York was named Wednesday in unsealed U.S. court documents about people linked to the late convicted pedophile financier, Jeffrey Epstein.
The court papers include a detailed witness statement from a woman who claimed Prince Andrew groped her while fondling her breast at Epstein’s town house in New York.
As Breitbart News reported, the documents from this 2015 lawsuit also include names such as former U.S. President Bill Clinton along with a host of others.
Although much of what is contained in the New York court papers had been revealed before it will still heap fresh embarrassment for the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
He appeared most recently on Christmas Day with other members of the the Royal Family in Sandringham.
The BBC notes testimony of Johanna Sjoberg who describes meeting Prince Andrew at Epstein’s home in New York in 2001, along with Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre, who went on to make and settle a civil sex assault claim against Prince Andrew.
Sjoberg’s statement, which had previously been partly revealed, outlines an encounter in which she alleges Prince Andrew touched her breast.
She recalls a scene in which Maxwell, who was later jailed for sex trafficking offences, had shown them a puppet of Prince Andrew, which was intended as a “great joke.” She continued in the deposition:
And they decided to take a picture with it, in which Virginia and Andrew sat on a couch. They put the puppet on Virginia’s lap and I sat on Andrew’s lap, and they put the puppet’s hand on Virginia’s breast, and Andrew put his hand on my breast, and they took a photo.
Pressed by lawyers on the seating arrangements, she said: “Whether we were on a couch or a chair, I just remember the boobs part, the hand on the boobs.”
Sjoberg, then aged 20, had been at college when she had been recruited by Maxwell, initially she believed as an assistant before finding that she was encouraged to deliver sexual massages for Epstein, which she resisted.
The released documents also carry the claims of Giuffre that she had been directed to have sex with Prince Andrew – claims denied in Maxwell’s testimony.
Prince Andrew has repeatedly rejected any wrongdoing, including in his later settlement with Giuffre in 2022.
As Breitbart News reported, that agreement terminated the legal process and meant he will not face a jury trial on sexual abuse claims.
