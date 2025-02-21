A majority of Americans agree with President Donald Trump’s embrace of biological truth in recognizing only two biological sexes — but most Democrats do not — a Quinnipiac survey found.

The survey — gauging sentiments on many of Trump’s early moves — asked respondents, “Do you support or oppose President Trump’s executive order recognizing only two sexes, male and female, in the United States?”

Most, 57 percent, support it, compared to 38 percent who oppose it. There are varying opinions on party lines, as over three-fourths of Democrats — 77 percent, oppose the executive order recognizing biological truth. Only 14 percent of Democrats support the order.

However, most Republicans, 96 percent, and independents, 59 percent, support the order recognizing biological truth. Just four percent of Republicans oppose it, as do 35 percent of independents.

The survey was taken February 13-17, 2025, among 1,039 self-identified registered voters. It has a +/- 3.0 percent margin of error.

The executive order recognizing biological reality came on Trump’s day one in office in an order titled “DEFENDING WOMEN FROM GENDER IDEOLOGY EXTREMISM AND RESTORING BIOLOGICAL TRUTH TO THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.”

The order itself lays out the dire ramifications of denying the reality of biological sex and the devastating impact it has on women and girls.

“Across the country, ideologues who deny the biological reality of sex have increasingly used legal and other socially coercive means to permit men to self-identify as women and gain access to intimate single-sex spaces and activities designed for women, from women’s domestic abuse shelters to women’s workplace showers,” the order begins, explicitly stating that “efforts to eradicate the biological reality of sex fundamentally attack women by depriving them of their dignity, safety, and well-being.”

“The erasure of sex in language and policy has a corrosive impact not just on women but on the validity of the entire American system. Basing Federal policy on truth is critical to scientific inquiry, public safety, morale, and trust in government itself,” it continues, declaring that U.S. policy recognizes “two sexes, male and female.” Further, the order emphasizes that the sexes are “not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality,” flying in the face of the transgender advocates, many of whom were able to have immense influence during the Biden administration.