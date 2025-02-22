Kentucky businessman and potential Senate Republican candidate Nate Morris on Breitbart News Saturday said that America has to fight back against the environment, social, and governance (ESG) “mafia,” noting how large Wall Street firms push leftist policies on corporations.

Morris spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as he considers a potential run for Senate to replace the retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

The Kentucky businessman, who founded a waste management company, said that the pressure he received to back ESG policies was like nothing else, noting that the waste management business often has mafia connections, citing the hit television show the Sopranos.

“I’ve never seen extortion like what I saw with the ESG mafia and the thugs that try to push corporate America into doing things that satisfy a political agenda,” Morris said on Breitbart News Saturday.

ESG was one of the major vectors by which Wall Street firms, namely asset managers such as BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street, could push publicly listed companies to back leftist policies such as anti-climate change policies, diversity quotas, among others.

Companies, facing a backlash, stopped employing these controversial policies.

Morris then said he invested in Strive, a firm backed by Vivek Ramaswamy, that seeks to push anti-ESG policies, and challenge BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street.

“We got to fight the ESG mafia that has been coming against our corporate leaders as an extension of politics to satisfy the leftist agenda,” he remarked.

Morris said that the country needs to expose “ESG for the scam it is.”

