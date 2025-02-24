House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) revealed during a Breitbart Fight Club Roundtable on Sunday that House Intelligence Committee Republicans and swing-district Republicans fought back against his investigation of President Joe Biden and the Biden family.

Comer spoke with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Peter Schweizer, the president of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) and a Breitbart News senior contributor, about the Kentucky congressman’s book, All the President’s Money: Investigating the Secret Foreign Schemes That Made the Biden Family Rich, which details his work to investigate the allegations of corruption, influence peddling, and money laundering surrounding the Biden family.

WATCH — Marlow: Biden Spent 50 Years in D.C. Figuring Out How to Enrich His Family:

Comer explained that many Republicans fought back against his efforts to uncover more about the allegations against the Biden family.

“During this investigation very few people believed that Donald Trump would become president again,” Comer revealed to Marlow and Schweizer.

He also said the ouster of then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and the subsequent Speaker fight frustrated the investigation.

“There was no leader of the party there,” the Kentucky conservative remarked. He noted that Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) chief counsel did not initially know the reason Comer and his team were investigating the Biden family.

WATCH — “It’s Just a Bunch of Lies!” Biden Flees When Asked About Involvement with Family Business Deals:

Comer explained that when he tried to solicit information from FBI Director Christopher Wray that he would evade Comer, saying he gave the information to the House Intelligence Committee, not the Oversight Committee conducting the Biden investigation.

The House Oversight Committee chairman also said the House Intelligence Committee lawmakers would not hold Wray in contempt for his refusal to comply with a lawful subpoena.

Comer said he could only afford to lose three votes to pass a resolution holding Wray in contempt and that were nine Republicans against the action. He added that many Republicans from swing districts “were scared to death.”