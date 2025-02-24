DOD Shoots Down Report Trump Is Shutting Down a U.S. Military Base in Greece

A United States defense official on Monday shot down a report claiming that President Donald Trump is shutting down a United States military base in Alexandroupolis, Greece.

A blog called “Defence Blog” reported:

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly ordered the shutdown of the U.S. military base in Alexandroupoli, Greece, according to Greek newspaper Dimokratia. The decision marked a shift in U.S. military strategy in the region and raised concerns among Greek officials.

However, a U.S. defense official told Breitbart News on Monday morning:

There is no US base in Alexandroupolis — it is a Greek facility that the US has access to as under the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement. It simply serves as a surface transportation hub when U.S. equipment flows into and out of Europe. US transport personnel can surge to the location to manage episodic arrivals and departures of equipment, but this is not a US ‘base’ for the US to close.

The Defence Blog, citing Dimokratia, claimed, “Trump’s decision to dismantle the military presence in Alexandroupoli came after a joint request from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.” The blog did not confirm Dimokratia‘s report.

Later in the day, a journalist asked Trump while he was meeting with members of his cabinet and French President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office if the report from Dimokratia was true.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth then told the president that it was not true. “It’s a no, sir,” Hegseth said.

Trump then told the journalist, “It’s not a correct story.”

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on “X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.