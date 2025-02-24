Poll: Support for Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Totally Collapses

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) garnered a miserable 6.6 percent favorability in a poll conducted with hundreds of his city’s residents, the majority of whom voted for Kamala Harris in the last presidential election.

The survey, conducted by Illinois-based firm M3 Strategies on February 20 and 21, found that Johnson is “overwhelmingly unpopular” after receiving responses from 696 randomly-selected Chicagoans.

“79.9 percent of voters disapprove of Johnson, with just 6.6 percent holding a favorable view—a net favorability of -73.3 percent,” the survey’s findings stated.

When asked who they would be “most likely” to lean towards if the mayoral election was held today, just 8.2 percent of respondents selected Johnson, who entered office in 2023 after unseating former Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D).

The top three issues selected by respondents were crime, high taxes, and inflation.

Just 11 percent of respondents listed “racism” as one of their top issues, and only three percent listed “LGBTQ+ rights.”

When asked to describe Johnson in their “own words,” respondents used terms including “incompetent,” “ineffective,” “worst,” and “puppet.”

Notably, most of the respondents voted for former Vice President Harris (70.9 percent) over President Donald Trump (18 percent) in November.

White respondents made up 43 percent of the group, black respondents made up 27 percent, and Hispanic or Latino respondents made up 18.8 percent.

Others, including Asians, Native Americans, and mixed race individuals, made up the remainder of respondents.

If the next Chicago mayoral election were taking place at the time of the survey, 27 percent of respondents said they favored former CEO of Chicago Public Schools and 2023 mayoral candidate Paul Vallas (D), and 21 percent favored Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias (D).

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza also came out in front of Johnson, with 11.7 percent of the hypothetical vote.