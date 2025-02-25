Poll: Bulk of Trump’s Policies Receive ‘Strong Majority Support’

The bulk of President Donald Trump’s policies receive “strong majority support,” a recent Harvard-Harris survey found.

The survey listed several Trump policies and found a solid majority supporting most of them.

For example, 81 percent across the board said they support “deporting immigrants who are here illegally and have committed crimes.” Perhaps what is more, there is partisan agreement, as 92 percent of Republicans, 74 percent of independents, and 62 percent of Democrats agree with that policy.

When asked if they agree with “undertaking a full-scale effort to find and eliminate fraud and waste in government expenditures,” 76 percent across the board said they support it. Once again, that is a popular initiative, as 90 percent of Republicans, 74 percent of independents, and 62 percent of Democrats also support it.

Over three-fourths, 76 percent, support closing the border with added security and “policies that discourage illegal crossings,” and most Republicans, independents, and Democrats support that policy as well.

On the topics of sex and gender, 69 percent support “banning men who have undergone operations and hormones to become women from girls’ sports,” and 68 percent support “declaring that there are only two genders male and female in all government forms and programs.” Only half of Democrats support the former, and less than half, 44 percent, agree with the latter, but both policies receive majority support from independents and Republicans.

Other policies include:

Eliminating all preferences by race in the hiring and awarding of government contracts: 65 percent support Freezing and re-evaluating all foreign aid expenditures and the department that handled them: 63 percent support Placing reciprocal tariffs on countries that have tariffs on US goods: 61 percent support Cutting government expenditures that were already allocated by Congress: 59 percent support Ending bans on offshore drilling in Alaska and elsewhere: 57 percent support

Only one Trump policy received little support — renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Just 39 percent support the measure, compared to 61 percent who oppose. However, most Republicans, 63 percent, support the policy.

The survey was taken February 19 -20, among 2,443 registered voters. It essentially shows that most of Trump’s Day One orders — from declaring that the U.S. will only recognize two sexes to building the wall and securing the border — are widely popular despite resistance from the left.