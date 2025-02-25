White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) President Eugene Daniels is reportedly departing Politico and is set to join MSNBC “where he will co-host a weekend roundtable show.”

In a post on X, Dylan Byers, a founding partner and senior correspondent at Puck News, wrote that Eugene would be “leaving Politico,” where he currently serves as a Politico Chief Playbook Correspondent and a White House Correspondent.

“Politico White House correspondent and WHCA President @EugeneDaniels2 is leaving Politico to join MSNBC, where he will co-host a weekend roundtable show,” Byers wrote in his post.

Daniels’ reported departure from Politico to MSNBC comes after the White House announced that the WHCA would no longer get to decide “which outlets get privileged access to the briefing room and the White House,” according to Fox News.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that the Trump administration was “going to give the power back to the people” who read and watch news television shows.

“Moving forward, the White House press pool will be determined by the White House press team,” Leavitt explained. “Legacy outlets who have participated in the press pool for decades will still be allowed to join, fear not. But we will also be offering the privilege to well-deserving outlets who have never been allowed to share in this awesome responsibility.”

In a post on X, Daniels posted a statement describing the move as tearing “at the independence of a free press in the United States,” adding that the WHCA had not been given “a heads up” prior to the announcement.

“This move tears at the independence of a free press in the United States,” Daniels said. “It suggests the government will choose the journalists who cover the president. In a free country, leaders must not be able to choose their own press corps.”

“For generations, the working journalists elected to lead the White House Correspondents’ Association board have consistently expanded the WHCA’s membership and its pool rotations to facilitate the inclusion of new and emerging outlets,” Daniels added.

Daniels added that “the White House did not give the WHCA board a heads up or have any discussions about today’s announcements.”

Daniels’ departure from Politico and reported move to MSNBC comes as MSNBC recently fired Joy Reid. Breitbart News’s John Nolte reported that MSNBC anchors Jonathan Capehart, Katie Phang, and Ayman Mohyeldin had all had their shows canceled. The move came after Reid’s show, The ReidOut, had also been canceled.