Exclusive: PragerU CEO Marissa Streit Catalogues Widespread Department of Education Corruption

PragerU CEO Marissa Streit catalogued the corruption at the U.S. Department of Education during Tuesday’s episode of The Alex Marlow Show and explained why the department should be dismantled.

Streit began by telling Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow that many people have been fear-mongered into falsely believing that “when the government shrinks,” it “means that they will not have the services that they need.”

“When they’re hearing that there are conversations about the dismantling of the Department of Education, they think that it means there’ll be no more education in America, where actually, the contrary is true,” Streit asserted.

The PragerU CEO elaborated:

I think that for those who are so concerned [about] “What does the Department of Education even do? And do we even need it?” this is a great opportunity to clarify. What did the United States of America spend $268 billion on last year? The Department of Education spent that. And where does the money go? Does it actually go to producing curriculum or content or better teachers or better services? The answer is: no. It’s a giant bureaucracy with 4,400 employees that basically sit there and write checks, to then have another shadow government of 48,000 members that work for the monstrosity to, again, spend more money. If you look at the literacy rates, the math rates, everybody knows — anybody that sends their kids to a government school knows — that the kids are not doing well. And if you think about those numbers and you ask yourself, “Where does the money go?” you have to come to the conclusion that the answer is: corruption.

“One of the most egregious areas where we’ve seen corruption in America is in the Department of Education,” Streit said.

“But because we care so much about children, and because we know that education is important, we’ve been manipulated to think that as long as we throw more money blindly,” the PragerU CEO noted.

Streit went on to say that in adding insult to injury, the bureaucrats involved “refuse to even give us any sort of sense of what is happening.”

“There’s no transparency, there’s no accountability,” she said. “They simply attack you when you dare to ask any questions about where the money is going. You have to raise an eyebrow and say, ‘Is there something nefarious here?’ And my answer is: yes.”

“the only way to clean up a bureaucracy like that is to completely dismantle it,” Streit concluded.

