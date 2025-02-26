Watch Live: Senate Hearing on Combatting America’s Opioid Epidemic

The Senate Special Committee on Aging holds a hearing on combatting America’s ongoing opioid epidemic on Wednesday, February 26.

The crisis, which claims the lives of “70,000 Americans each year,” has become a major focus of the second Trump presidency.

Since returning to the White House, President Donald Trump has threatened tariffs on neighboring countries Mexico and Canada to get them to combat the trafficking of fentanyl into the United States and imposed tariffs on China, a major producer of the deadly opioid.