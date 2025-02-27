Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) has launched his campaign for re-election with a record $8 million and endorsements from top Trump-allied senators, he revealed to Breitbart News on Thursday.

Cotton, the third-ranking Senate Republican, cited “runaway inflation,” the “wide open” southern border, and other lasting effects from former President Joe Biden’s administration as reasons why his constituents should vote to help him advance President Donald Trump’s plan to better the country:

With President Trump and a Republican Congress, we can turn things around for Arkansas and our nation. Let’s secure our border, deport criminal illegal aliens, and stop the drug traffickers. Let’s end wasteful liberal spending, cut your taxes, and get inflation under control. Let’s rebuild our military, crack down on China, stop Iran from getting nukes, and always stand with Israel.

“Together, we’ll make Arkansas and our nation stronger, and safer,” he promised.

The $8 million that Cotton has in campaign cash to run for a third term in the Senate is a record for Arkansas, a representative from his team said.

As Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, he used his position to push for the confirmations of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard.

Cotton told Breitbart News, “With President Trump and Republicans back in power, we have the chance to not just reverse the damage that Joe Biden did, but finally get an immigration system that puts Americans and not foreigners first.”

“It’s time to end illegal immigration, get rid of chain migration, and only accept immigrants that will be a net gain for Americans,” the senator added.

He has already received endorsements from notable pro-MAGA senators, including Sens. Tim Sheehy (R-MT), Jim Banks (R-IN), Eric Schmidt (R-MO), and Bernie Moreno (R-OH).

In a statement to Breitbart News, Sheehy praised Cotton’s combat deployments with the U.S. Army and his career in public service.

“A fellow combat veteran, Tom Cotton’s entire career has been about serving the American people – whether it was on the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan or at home in Congress,” the Montana senator said. “As chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, he is a tireless warrior for the America First agenda, fighting to secure the border, rebuild our military, bring down costs, and restore common sense in D.C. The people of Arkansas are blessed to have Tom as their voice in the Senate, and I’m proud to give him my endorsement.”

Banks also spoke on his endorsement of Cotton to Breitbart News, calling him “the leader of the new generation of America First conservatives in the Senate.”

“[Cotton] leads the charge in the Senate on law and order, strong borders and is serious about building a Made in America economy to create more jobs in Arkansas and Indiana. He’s a great friend and ally to me and President Trump,” the Indiana senator stated. “I’m proud to endorse him and do my part to make sure he remains in the US Senate for a long time to come.”