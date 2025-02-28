‘America First in Action’: Republicans Back Trump Promoting Peace in Ukraine

Congressional Republicans backed President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance’s efforts to promote peace between Ukraine and Russia despite Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky’s “disrespectful” attitude in the White House.

An Oval Office meeting with Zelensky quickly broke down, leading a combative Zelensky to question the utility of American diplomacy.

Breitbart News London Editor Oliver JJ Lane wrote:

Responding to talk about the importance of diplomacy, President Zelensky appeared to dismiss the utility of American influence altogether, saying under President Obama, the Trump first term, and Biden the U.S. had achieved nothing through talk. This caustic statement, finishing with a rhetorical “What kind of diplomacy, JD, are you speaking about? What do you mean?” led Vice President Vance to retort, with evident distaste: “I’m talking about the kind of diplomacy that’s going end the destruction of your country.”

Vance said:

Mr President, with respect I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media, right now you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the President for trying to bring an end to this conflict.

Zelensky then said, “Have you ever been to Ukraine, did you see what problems we have? Come once.”

Congressional Republicans swiftly backed the president’s efforts to promote peace.

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) said, “America First in action. Thank you, @realDonaldTrump and @JDVance for prioritizing our people first and for promoting peace!”

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) said, “This is what it looks like to stand up for America.”

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) wrote, “Remember: the U.S. Senate has repeatedly and for years voted BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars to Ukraine with no strings attached and with no true oversight. It’s time for some ACCOUNTABILITY.”

“Thank you, Mr. President and Vice President. The days of the USA getting pushed around are clearly over,” Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) cheered.

Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) commented, “Thank you President Trump for standing up for America!”

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) wrote, “Thank you for standing up for OUR COUNTRY and putting America first, President Trump and Vice President Vance!”

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said, “Finally we have a President who will speak the TRUTH and stand up against Washington’s endless wars. American taxpayers have been funding this war, it’s time to stop the killing and stop risking World War 3!”

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said, “Thank you @POTUS for standing strong for America while working to end the killing abroad.”

“Thank you, President Trump, for standing up for the American people and our nation on the global stage,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote. “American leadership is back — in the Oval Office — and on the world stage. FEARLESS. BOLD. RELENTLESS. We will save America,” U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said.

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner wrote, “President Trump is standing up for forgotten Americans, not endless foreign wars. Biden’s legacy — increased homelessness, record high interest rates, all-time highs to buy a house, and Americans footing the bill. That ended January 20th. The American people are behind @POTUS.”