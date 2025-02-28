Federal Agencies Plan Second Review Asking Bureaucrats for Weekly Accomplishments

Federal agencies on Saturday will reportedly send an email asking workers for bullet points about what they accomplished during the prior week.

The second planned review follows as those opposed to the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative, led by Elon Musk, have pushed back against the weekly review of bureaucrats’ work.

The Hill reported:

The move acknowledges that the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) itself has little authority over other agencies, which have their own human resources departments and, of course, agency heads who dictate internal policy. But while several department leaders, like new FBI Director Kash Patel, told their employees not to respond, others informed employees they should go ahead and do so, demonstrating an appetite among other agencies to have their employees send bullet points recapping what they accomplished in the week that just ended.

Musk, during President Donald Trump’s first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, called the review a “pulse check,” suggesting that anyone with a heartbeat could accomplish the assignment.

On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order implementing a DOGE cost efficiency initiative.

The White House said it directs the government to use “modern technology to transform Federal spending on contracts and grants by subjecting it to rigorous standards.”

Breitbart News reported:

It orders agencies to look for “waste, fraud, and abuse” in a review of government contracts. “Government payments and travel expenses must be justified and made publicly available where possible,” it adds. The heads of agencies and their DOGE team leads will coordinate a review. Any contracts deemed unnecessary will be terminated.

“The General Services Administration (GSA) will submit a plan for disposing of unnecessary government-owned or leased real property,” the fact sheet continued.