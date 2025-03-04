Pentagon Announces DOGE Team Has Found $80M in DEI, Other Wasteful Spending

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell announced on Monday evening in a video statement that the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, team at the department has identified about $80 million in spending on diversity, equity, and inclusion that will likely be cut.

Parnell revealed some of things DOGE has found so far:

— $1.9 million for holistic DEI transformation and training in the Air Force;

— $6 million to the University of Montana to “strengthen American democracy by bridging divides”;

— $3.5 million at the Defense Human Resources Activity for support to DEI groups;

— and $1.6 million to the University of Florida to study “social and institutional detriments of vulnerability and resilience to climate hazards in the African Sahel.”

Parnell said in his statement, “You see, folks, this stuff is not a core function of our military. This is not what we do. This is a distraction from our core mission.”

He added that these were “initial findings” that would probably save $80 million in wasteful spending, and indicated more would be coming.

“Stay tuned. Today’s actions are just the start — more to come this week,” he said.

“Again, we are working hand in glove with DOGE. So stay tuned in the weeks ahead, as we trim the fat, preserve muscle, make the DoD more mission-capable and more lethal,” he said.

