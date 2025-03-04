. @POTUS : "Democrats sitting before me — for just this one night, why not join us in celebrating so many incredible wins for America? For the good of our nation, let's work together and let's truly MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" (Democrats stayed seated) pic.twitter.com/8VL6XwAz2t

President Donald Trump called out Democrat lawmakers for their hysterics and irrational partisanship during his address to the joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

As Democrats chirped from their seats, moments after Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) had Rep. Al Green (D-TX) removed for shouting and breaking decorum, Trump took a moment to highlight their partisanship.

“This is my fifth such speech to Congress, and once again, I look at the Democrats in front of me, and I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud,” Trump said.

Trump said even if he discovered “a cure to the most devastating disease,” Democrats would not clap. He went on:

I could find a cure to the most devastating disease, a disease that would wipe out entire nations or announce the answers to the greatest economy in history or the stoppage of crime to the lowest levels ever recorded, and these people sitting right here will not clap, will not stand and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements.

Trump emphasized that the dynamic is “very sad and just shouldn’t be this way.”

He then made a plea to Democrats to work together for the benefit of America.

“So Democrats sitting before me for just this one night, why not join us in celebrating so many incredible wins for America?” he asked to shrills from Democrats. “For the good of our nation, let’s work together, and let’s truly make America great again.”

Trump’s remarks to Democrat lawmakers came moments after the Sergeant-at-Arms removed Green from the chamber following his outburst.