Trump: Democrats Who Vote Against Tax Cuts Will Never Get Elected Again

President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening at the U.S. Capitol, where he told Democrat lawmakers that they will never get elected again if they refuse to vote for tax cuts for the American people.

“The next phase of our plan to deliver the greatest economy in history is for this Congress to pass tax cuts for everybody,” President Trump declared at his address, adding, “They’re in there, they’re waiting for you to vote.”

Watch Below:

“And I’m sure that the [Democrats] will vote for those tax cuts because, otherwise, I don’t believe the people will ever vote you into office, so I’m doing you a big favor by telling you that,” President Trump continued.

“But I know this group is going to be voting for the tax cuts,” the 45th and 47th president added, gesturing toward Republican lawmakers in the Capitol building.

As Breitbart News reported, out-of-control Democrats interrupted the beginning of Trump’s address, shouting multiple times, causing House Speaker Mike Johnson to issue a warning that the Sergeant-at-Arms would “restore order to the joint session” if they continued.

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) refused to heed to Speaker Johnson’s warning and was removed by the Sergeant-at-Arms from the chamber. President Trump was then able to resume his speech.

