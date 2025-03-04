Trump, on Greenland: ‘One Way or the Other, We’re Going to Get It’

President Donald Trump had a special message for the people of Greenland in his address to Congress on Tuesday: one way or the other, you will be Americans.

Trump began politely, telling Greenlanders that he respected their right to choose their political future, and promising that Americans would “welcome” them if they chose to join the United States.

Then he added, in an ad-libbed aside: “One way or the other, we’re going to get it.”

Trump was greeted with mockery in his first term, when he first suggested acquiring Greenland. He has repeated that desire in his second term, talking about the potential to harvest Greenland’s natural resources and bring prosperity to its people.

More serious analysts have noted that Trump’s interest in Greenland is of a piece with his interest in other strategic points around the globe, including South Africa, which controls the Cape of Good Hope; and Gaza, which sits near the Suez Canal in the eastern Mediterranean.

These points are key to global shipping and to the navigation of rival navies.

Greenland has insisted on its right to self-determination, while Denmark, which currently controls the territory, has flatly rejected Trump’s plans.

But Trump is apparently convinced that everyone has a price — and he intends to find it.

