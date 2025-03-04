Veterans Affairs Sec. Doug Collins Named Designated Survivor

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins was named the designated survivor during President Donald Trump’s presidential address to a joint session of Congress, according to several reports.

In a post on X, Amanda Head, the White House correspondent for Just The News wrote, “according to NewsNation, they have confirmed” that Collins was the designated survivor.

Collins, who is 17th in line to be president, was confirmed to be the designated survivor by two White House officials, according to Politico.

The outlet noted that during Trump’s speech before Congress, Collins “will be moved to an undisclosed location under heavy protection,” adding that “the practice dates back to the Cold War era as a precaution to ensure a smooth transfer of power” in the event that others in line to be president are killed:

The practice dates back to the Cold War era as a precaution to ensure a smooth transfer of power in the unlikely event that several people in the line of succession are killed or otherwise unable to fulfill the duties of the presidency. It inspired the 2016 television series “Designated Survivor,” starring Kiefer Sutherland as a Cabinet secretary who becomes president after a disaster during the State of the Union.

NewsNation reported that Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) had been chosen by House Minority Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to be the designated survivor for the Democrats.

“Tonight, I hope to hear real answers and accountability from the President,” Thompson said in a statement. “Since taking office, the President has unlawfully frozen federal funds, fired civil servants, imposed inflationary tariffs on our allies, fired Inspectors General, fired our top military leaders, attempted to end birthright citizenship, and ignored the kitchen table issues important to families.”