Watch Live: Hearing on Improving America’s Air Traffic Control and Safety

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee holds a hearing on improving America’s air traffic control and safety systems on Tuesday, March 4.

Following his inauguration, President Donald Trump directed the Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to end all diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and return to “merit-based hiring.”

Despite the media and Democrats claiming Trump’s move away from DEI has made air travel less safe, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy debunked those claims in February, stating, ““Zero air traffic controllers and critical safety personnel were let go.”