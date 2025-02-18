Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Debunks Leftist Talking Points on FAA Layoffs

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy debunked leftist talking points — namely from former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — on Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) layoffs, following another flight-related incident resulting in an upside-down plane in Toronto on Monday.

“The flying public needs answers. How many FAA personnel were just fired? What positions? And why?” Buttigieg, who had a long series of issues during his tenure — from the East Palestine train derailment to Christmas chaos with Southwest Airlines in 2022 — asked on X, prompting a response from Duffy.

WATCH — President Trump Appoints Acting FAA Commissioner to Investigate Plane Collision:

“Mayor Pete failed for four years to address the air traffic controller shortage and upgrade our outdated, World War II-era air traffic control system. In less than four weeks, we have already begun the process and are engaging the smartest minds in the entire world,” Duffy began, explaining that the FAA has 45,000 employees, and that less than 400 of those individuals were let go. Further, these were “all probationary, meaning they had been hired less than a year ago,” Duffy explained.

“Zero air traffic controllers and critical safety personnel were let go,” he made clear, blasting Buttigieg for using the Transportation Department “as a slush fund for the green new scam and environmental justice nonsense.”

“Not to mention that over 90% of the workforce under his leadership were working from home — including him. The building was empty! When we finally get a full accounting of his mismanagement, I look forward to hearing from him,” Duffy continued. “In the meantime, I will not rest until I return the Department of Transportation and its incredible employees to its mission of efficiency and safety.”

The back and forth followed yet another incident involving a commercial airliner, as a Delta Air Lines flight originating from Minneapolis, Minnesota, flipped upside down upon its landing in snowy Toronto with all 80 onboard. All individuals, according to reports, were accounted for.

This incident followed the tragic midair collision near Reagan National Airport on January 29, taking the lives of all 67 on the commercial flight and the Army helicopter.