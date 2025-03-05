The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is considering walking half of its approximately 90,000 employees out the door, multiple reports Tuesday claimed.

If true it would be just the latest in a long line of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) efforts under Elon Musk to challenge the deep state and make government employees both more efficient and accountable.

DOGE’s overarching goal is to reduce the deficit by $1 trillion — which has begun with mass layoffs at multiple government agencies.

When asked about U.S. press reports of the plans to halve the IRS headcount, a source confirmed to AFP such a project is being discussed internally.

Last month, the IRS laid off around 7,000 probationary employees with roughly one year or less of service, amid similar cuts at other federal agencies.

The federal tax collector employs roughly 90,000 workers total across the United States, according to the latest IRS data.

AP reports the organization is also offering IRS employees — along with almost all federal employees across the government — “deferred resignation program” buyouts.

IRS employees involved in the 2025 tax season however were told earlier this month that they would not be allowed to accept a buyout offer from the Trump administration until mid-May, after the taxpayer filing deadline.

In addition to the planned layoffs, the Trump administration intends to lend IRS workers to the Department of Homeland Security to assist with immigration enforcement.

According to a White House memo sent to federal agencies in late February, agencies are to develop a report by March 13 on its reduction in force plans — but it is unclear whether the White House will approve the IRS’ reorganization plan and over what period of time it would be implemented.