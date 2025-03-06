The Democrat National Committee’s (DNC) newly minted executive director has said the U.S. was “built on the foundation of racism.”

The DNC on Monday hired Roger Lau to be its executive director, highlighting his long career of working on campaigns for senators such as the progressive stalwart Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

“Our country was built on the foundation of racism, ranging from the genocide of indigenous people, chattel slavery, racial profiling of young men of color, and a criminal justice system that tears families apart,” a letter signed by Lau and more than 100 other Asian & Pacific Islander leaders wrote in June 2020, which was at the height of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

WATCH — “Nothing I Can Do” to Make Them Happy: Trump Mocks Pouting Democrats”

The letter backed a “10-point plan” to address “police violence” and “racial justice” by creating a commission on alleged “structural racism” and declaring racism a “public health crisis.”

Fox News continued:

Lau can be seen taking part in a video posted on the YouTube page of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who recently sparked controversy by offering condolences to the family of a man shot while trying to stab innocent bystanders in a Chick-fil-A, that warned about “white supremacy culture.” Lau’s resume also includes opposition to a resolution that condemned the Chinese Communist Party for misleading the world on the origin and spread of coronavirus.

This is not the most recent controversial hire for the DNC. In February, the Democrats elected David Hogg as its vice chair of the DNC.

“How radical you ask? I don’t think anybody should have over $1 billion in assets there should be a 100% tax after your first billion,” Hogg wrote in April 22. “I think we need to do what Australia did in regards to guns. We need universal healthcare Free college for all Legalize all drugs.”