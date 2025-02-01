Gun Control Activist David Hogg Elected Vice Chair of DNC

Gun control activist and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor David Hogg was elected on Saturday to serve as the vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Hogg, who received 214.5 votes, was elected to serve as the vice chair of the DNC the same day that Minnesota state party chairman Ken Martin was selected to serve as the chairman of the DNC.

Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D) received 298 votes to serve as the vice chairman of the DNC with Hogg.

“Who’s ready to take the fight to the Republicans and win this thing? Are you guys ready to fight?” Hogg asked during his victory speech. “It’s been a long day, but guess what? We have a long road ahead. Let’s go and kick some a**. Let’s go win our young people back, and let’s stop sending just our thoughts and prayers to address gun violence, and do something. Are you ready to do that? Because together, we can make school shooter drills history, and not headlines. Are you ready to do that?”

Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins reported in December 2024 that Hogg was running to be the vice chair of the DNC, expressing that the role was “a great way of, for one, bringing newer voices into the Democratic Party,” and adding that he wanted to “be one of several of those voices to help represent young people.”

“Congratulations to our new DNC Vice Chair, David Hogg,” Nikki Fried, the chair of the Florida Democrat Pary said in a statement. “David Hogg’s journey is truly remarkable — from Parkland survivor to national gun violence prevention advocate to now, the first member of Gen Z to serve as Vice Chair of the DNC. David’s unique life experiences and skills will transform the way Democrats engage with young voters and elevate how we run campaigns.”

Hogg, who survived the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018, which left 17 people dead, has advocated for gun control.

During an interview on CNN in February 2022, Hogg expressed that he was disappointed regarding former President Joe Biden’s handling of gun reform in the United States.