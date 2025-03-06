Exclusive — Rep. Tim Burchett: Democrats Not Standing Up for Child with Brain Cancer Shows ‘How Far the Left Has Fallen’

Democrats not standing up for a child with brain cancer during President Donald Trump’s address on Tuesday evening shows “how far the left has fallen,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Burchett laid into Democrats for refusing to stand during Trump’s address for things that should have all Americans united.

“When you cannot stand up for a child who has fought cancer, brain cancer, when you can’t stand up for hostages released from Hamas, when you can’t stand up for a father who shielded his wife and daughter from an assassin’s bullet that was aimed at the President, just on down the line … the mom of a rape victim of an illegal alien, and you turn around and walk out and you yell at the president, I think that just shows you just how far the left has fallen,” Burchett said.

“And I think their strategy is, they know America is through with them, and they’re just trying to shore up their incredibly leftist Marxist base that’s left,” he said, explaining that the radicals are desperately trying to hang on and are “sacrificing some of their younger members to do just that.”

He used the DOGE Committee as an example, explaining, “They get on there and defend transgender surgeries down in central America at American taxpayers’ expense, circumcisions, albeit voluntary, but still, $10 million for that, you know, and you just go down the line,” he said. “It’s unbelievable what’s going on in this country.”

“And it’s unbelievable that even CNN showed a poll that just showed that America is disgusted with this behavior,” he said, noting that people have turned from God “so much in this country that … we have invited the devil in.”

“I’m not trying to get overly spiritual, but there’s nothing else to describe it,” he said, pointing to some of the things the left has done, such as transitioning a little girl to a little boy.

“That’s what the Democrats, that’s what they stand for, is that debauchery and incredibly abusive behavior, and then they had the guts to wear pink, because the ‘Democrats stand with women’ — when the day before, not a single United States senator in the United States of America stood with the little girls who don’t want men in their sports and in their bathrooms,” he pointed out.

Indeed, Democrats had a difficult time showing any kind of support for the special guests Trump mentioned during his speech, including angel families and a child battling brain cancer.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), 86, went so far as to say that Trump “misused” these Americans.

“Pretty awful, and I really did not like the way he used the tragic incidents and the families that were there, who, of course, appreciated, you know, what they think is their president caring about what happened,” Waters said, implying that Trump does not actually care about them.

“You know, to the 12-year-old, and to others who were victims, and we all feel sad and bad for them, but he misused them,” she claimed. “He misused them. And what he did was he focused on them, instead of focusing on the real issues that we’re dealing with.”

