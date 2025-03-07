Report: Democratic Donor Platform ActBlue in Chaos as Workers Flee

The Democratic National Committee’s donor platform, ActBlue, is in trouble. Republican lawmakers have targeted the organization as a potential money-laundering operation while it faces internal chaos after at least seven senior officials departed, a report claims.

The New York Times reports a lawyer at the firm accused ActBlue executives of a retaliation campaign against staff which is contributing to the turmoil.

It’s unclear what prompted the departures, which began on Feb. 21, according to the report but unions have been acting on their own assumptions while critics allege wealthy funders have been using ActBlue as a slush fund to circumvent contribution limits and funnel money to Democratic candidates.

Two organizations representing ActBlue workers sent a letter to the company’s board of directors citing the “alarming pattern” of the exits, despairing they were “eroding our confidence in the stability of the organization,” the Times reported.

Customer service and partnerships directors that had been with ActBlue for more than a decade are among the departures. Others reportedly include an associate general counsel, the highest-ranking legal counsel; an assistant research director; human resources director; and an engineer who had been with ActBlue for 16 years, the Times set out.

“Like many organizations, as we undergo some transition heading into this new election cycle, we are focused on ensuring we have a strong team in place,” ActBlue spokeswoman Megan Hughes told the outlet.

Amid the departures, according to the Times, the last remaining lawyer in the general counsel’s office posted an internal message saying his access to email and other platforms had been cut off. The lawyer is now on leave from the organization.

The staff exits follow an investigation launched last September by Republicans on the House Oversight Committee regarding “potential fraud” linked to donations made to candidates’ campaigns, as Breitbart News reported.

In a letter addressed to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Republicans such as Rep. James Comer (R-KY), Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wrote that the committee was investigating reports of “potentially fraudulent and illicit financial activity” that occurred in relation to “contributions to campaigns of candidates for federal offices mediated by online fundraising platforms like ActBlue.”

The lawmakers added the reports had raised concerns that there was “fraud and evasion of campaign finance laws,” through the exploitation of “online contribution platforms.”

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating reports of potentially fraudulent and illicit financial activity related to contributions to campaigns of candidates for federal offices mediated by online fundraising platforms like ActBlue,” the lawmakers wrote.

“The Committee writes to request the U.S. Department of the Treasury (Treasury) make available to the Committee certain Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) relevant to the Committee’s investigation.”

As Breitbart News has previously reported, at the beginning of August, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares raised concerns to ActBlue over “suspicious” donations that had been made in “volumes” that seemed to be “facially implausible.”

Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray and Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey were also reported to have announced investigations into ActBlue.

In December 2023, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also began an investigation into ActBlue to find out if its “operations are compliant with all applicable laws.”