WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Friday created a task force for the FIFA World Cup, the world’s most revered soccer competition, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico in 2026.

Trump signed an executive order creating the task force in the Oval Office while flanked by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance will chair the task force, the order notes. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and others will also be on the task force.

“This important event, taking place during the momentous occasion of the 250th anniversary of our country, presents an opportunity to showcase the Nation’s pride and hospitality while promoting economic growth and tourism through sport,” the order states.

It adds:

The Task Force shall coordinate with executive departments and agencies (agencies) to assist in the planning, organization, and execution of the events surrounding the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Agencies shall provide information and assistance useful and necessary to the Task Force.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Infantino likened the World Cup to “three Super Bowls every day for one month.”

“I love what he said,” Trump, an avid sports fan, replied. “Like three Super Bowls a day for a month. That’s what it is. That’s really amazing when you think of it.”

Infantino spoke about the expected economic impact of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

“The economic impact is 40 billion U.S. dollars between now and next year. We will create 200,000 jobs for these two World Cups. And more than that, we will give joy and happiness to the entire world,” he said.

Infantino thanked Trump for establishing the task force to keep fans safe:

So thank you, Mr. President, for setting up this task force because it is important that everyone that comes to America feels safe, feels welcome, and that’s why it’s important that the government puts together this White House Task Force chaired by the president himself.

When a reporter asked if he planned to attend some matches, Trump said he wanted to go to multiple matches.

“Oh yeah, sure. I would like to. I’d like to go to, certainly, more than one. We’ll be making the rounds. It’s a period of a month, and it’s really top of the line,” he said.

“It’s…one of the great events of anywhere in the world,” he added.

Infantino also showed Trump the trophy for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup trophy and gifted him a personalized soccer ball.