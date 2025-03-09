Trump Vows to ‘Invest Billions’ into Greenland if They Join U.S.

President Donald Trump vowed to invest billions into Greenland and to “create new jobs” if Greenlanders decide to join the United States, adding that they would be welcomed.

“As I made clear during my Joint Address to Congress, the United States strongly supports the people of Greenland’s right to determine their own future,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “We will continue to KEEP YOU SAFE, as we have since World War II. We are ready to INVEST BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to create new jobs and MAKE YOU RICH — And, if you so choose, we welcome you to be part of the Greatest Nation anywhere in the World, the United States of America!”

As Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak reported, during Trump’s address before a joint session of Congress, Trump expressed that the U.S. respects Greenlanders’ “right to determine” their future, while adding that Greenlanders would be welcomed if they join the U.S. Then he added, in an ad-libbed aside: “One way or the other, we’re going to get it.”

In December 2024, Trump announced that Ken Howery would serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark and expressed that the U.S. taking ownership over Greenland was an “absolute necessity” for national security and freedom worldwide.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte Egede responded to Trump’s statement by stating that Greenland is “not for sale” and would “never be for sale,” according to the Guardian.

“Greenland is ours,” Egede said. “We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom.”

Breitbart News’s John Hayward reported in January that Denmark “announced a $2 billion investment in Arctic security” and acknowledged that Trump has been critical “of the region’s vulnerability to Russian aggression.”