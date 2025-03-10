Watch: JD Vance Speaks at National League of Cities Conference

Vice President JD Vance speaks at the National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference on Monday, March 10.
The National League of Cities (NLC) is “comprised of city, town and village leaders that are focused on improving the quality of life for their current and future constituents,” according to their website.
The Congressional City Conference will also feature Trump administration EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.