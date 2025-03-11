Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, March 11.

In her briefing last week, Leavitt called out Democrats for their shameful behavior during President Donald Trump’s address to Congress and noted multiple polls that showed a majority of Americans approved of his speech.

Leavitt will likely face questions about Trump’s tariffs on Canada and Mexico and the retaliatory tariffs those countries have imposed, continuing peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, and ongoing deportation efforts of illegal aliens in the United States.