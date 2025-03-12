Watch Live: Military Officials Testify on Current Readiness of America’s Armed Forces

Military officials testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on the current readiness of America’s joint force on Wednesday, March 12.

The military has faced a recruiting crisis under former President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has trashed diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) military programs by the previous regime and has said under the Trump administration, the military’s job is to focus on “lethality and readiness and warfighting.”